Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.75. 9,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market cap of C$66.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

