Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.75. 9,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
The company has a market cap of C$66.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
