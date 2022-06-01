Cornichon Price Reaches $0.0585 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $865,690.66 and approximately $532.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,048,061 coins and its circulating supply is 14,806,212 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

