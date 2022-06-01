Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.