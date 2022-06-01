Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

