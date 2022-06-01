Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,693 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

