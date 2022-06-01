Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,664 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 425,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 174,374 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 339,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 153,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

