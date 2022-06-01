Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,084 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HE opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

