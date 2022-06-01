Corton Capital Inc. Invests $371,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,445 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 170,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

