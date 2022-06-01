Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $496,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NOW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 146,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 435,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.