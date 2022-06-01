Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

