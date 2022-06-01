Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

