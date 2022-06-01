Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

