Corton Capital Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Meritor by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,542,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

MTOR opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

