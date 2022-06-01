Corton Capital Inc. Takes $390,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,961.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,680.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $158,330. 7.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

