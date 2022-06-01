Corton Capital Inc. Takes $464,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CommScope by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

