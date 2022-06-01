Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.