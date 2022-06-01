Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.54.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
