Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $466.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.30.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

