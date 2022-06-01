Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 362,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497,927. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Coty by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coty by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 639,179 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.