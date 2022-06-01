Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 181,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,830,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.