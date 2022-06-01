Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 181,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,830,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.
About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
