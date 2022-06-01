Credit Suisse AG Buys 23,779 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

GWW opened at $487.07 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.41 and a 200-day moving average of $494.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

