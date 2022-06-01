Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.83% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $53,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

