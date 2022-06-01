Credit Suisse AG Has $46.72 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,952 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $46,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

