Credit Suisse AG Has $50.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,308 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $50,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

