Credit Suisse AG Sells 120,929 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $51,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 53,194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

