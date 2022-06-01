Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,026 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,026 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.92% of OSI Systems worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSIS opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

