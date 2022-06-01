Credit Suisse AG Sells 973,743 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 973,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $49,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

ERIC stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.