Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

CCAP stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, insider Joseph Hanlon acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $47,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,370 shares of company stock valued at $517,688 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.