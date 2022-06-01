Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $13.94 Average PT from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Cricut alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cricut by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 584,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.