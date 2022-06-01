Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $13.94 Average PT from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 584,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
