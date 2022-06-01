Critical Comparison: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Progenity and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 3 2 0 2.40 Exact Sciences 0 2 9 0 2.82

Progenity currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 339.23%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.81%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45% Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

Risk and Volatility

Progenity has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $1.25 million 123.02 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -0.30 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.96 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -11.53

Progenity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.3% of Progenity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Progenity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also develops systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics, which include PGN-OB, a combination product of a variant of adalimumab and the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDM) for the treatment of inflammatory conditions; and PGN-OB2, a combination product of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and the OBDS for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company develops Recoverable Sampling System, an ingestible smart capsule designed to autonomously identify locations in the GI tract, collect, and preserve a sample for analysis; and PIL Dx, an ingestible smart capsule designed to sample, measure, and transmit results. It has partnership agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. The company was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

