Cryptocean (CRON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,747.00

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $38,747.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

