Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 2,660 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

