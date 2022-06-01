Css LLC Il Buys 600 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after acquiring an additional 532,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 122.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 106,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.