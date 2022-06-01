Css LLC Il Has $317,000 Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.15% of TWO worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in TWO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TWO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

