Css LLC Il Invests $156,000 in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after buying an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

