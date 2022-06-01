Css LLC Il Invests $252,000 in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.08% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of AFTR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (Get Rating)
