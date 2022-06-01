Css LLC Il Invests $252,000 in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.08% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AFTR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.