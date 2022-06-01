Css LLC Il Makes New $303,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after buying an additional 74,826 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

