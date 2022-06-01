Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

AGCB stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

