Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 12.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

