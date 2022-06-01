Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 103.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,821,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 924,261 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NAAC stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.