Css LLC Il Takes $221,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Banner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Banner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

