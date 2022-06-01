CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.