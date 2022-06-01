Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.88. Customers Bancorp also reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

