CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $119.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00081542 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00253040 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,914,842 coins and its circulating supply is 160,914,842 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.