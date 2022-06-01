CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0035

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $33,903.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.79 or 0.99842589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00211580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005918 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

