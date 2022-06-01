Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 366,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 280,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.32.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
