Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 366,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 280,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.32.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

