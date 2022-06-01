D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,759,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.92. 131,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.95 and its 200 day moving average is $444.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

