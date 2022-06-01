D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 303,656 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303,656 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.91% of VeriSign worth $256,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $25,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.30. 6,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,441. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.45. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

