DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $650,808.69 and approximately $665.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

