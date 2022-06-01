Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $161.37 Average PT from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.37.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.33. 11,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.09. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

