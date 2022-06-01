Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $830,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 197,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 641.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.